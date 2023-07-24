Two people were arrested in Nanaimo after driving off with a stolen 75-inch TV they placed on the roof of their car and held onto. (Photo submitted)

Two people were arrested in Nanaimo after driving off with a stolen 75-inch TV they placed on the roof of their car and held onto. (Photo submitted)

Thieves in Nanaimo steal TV too big for their getaway vehicle

Suspects identified and arrested hours after crime last month

A recent theft of a 75-inch television seemed to lack a degree of planning when wannabe thieves decided to simply place it on the roof of their vehicle and drive off with it.

The theft, captured on video, happened at Walmart at Woodgrove Centre at about 6:45 p.m., June 8, but Nanaimo RCMP released the video this week to help with the investigation of the case.

Officers who responded following the theft were told that a man and woman were seen carrying the large box containing the TV out of the store.

“The suspects then shuffled to their vehicle, placed the box on the roof of their vehicle, and drove off…” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. “[The box] was held in placed by the driver reaching up with his left hand, and the passenger’s outstretched right hand.”

The heist was captured on video, which recorded the vehicle’s licence plate number and the clothing worn by the suspect, and just three hours later, the suspects, wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle, were located at a gas station in another part of the city.

A 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into custody. The suspects were released and are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo on Sept. 6.

A search of the trunk of the vehicle later found parts from the stolen television; however, the television itself was not recovered so the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Thief confronted, but still manages to steal valuables from Nanaimo dental clinic


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPshopliftingtheft

Previous story
B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan
Next story
Structure protection crew to protect North Shuswap properties on evacuation alert

Just Posted

Photo submitted
Brain food: Club recognized for donating eats to Comox Valley Schools

Keona Savage and Carson East of the Comox Valley Volleyball Club and Ecole Mark R Isfeld High School were selected from 96 athletes for their respective BC U16 provincial volleyball teams on July 12. The Canada Cup was contested July 19-23 in Thorold, Ont. Photo supplied
Two Comox Valley volleyball players compete for BC U16 teams at Canada Cup

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured

Dignitaries and former and current military members gathered July 20 for an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Vampire Pavillion in Comox. From left to right: HCol. Robert Quartermain, project lead Dave Mellin, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, Col. (Ret’d) Sid Burrows, 19 Wing Comm. Col. J. P. Gagnon, 19 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Donald Farr and Vampire Pavilion committee lead Maj. Kevin Stevens. Photo by Erin Haluschak/Black Press
Comox Vampire groundbreaking to preserve military history