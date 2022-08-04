Anyone with information about unsolved crimes in Nanaimo is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. (News Bulletin file photo)

Anyone with information about unsolved crimes in Nanaimo is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. (News Bulletin file photo)

Thieves steal car keys, purse, wine, jewelry, baby teeth from Nanaimo home

Incident happened last month on Sunset Road

Nanaimo residents were away from their home for less than an hour, and that was enough time for thieves to break in and steal jewelry and numerous other items.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release this week, shared information about a break-and-enter and theft July 18 on Sunset Road in the north end.

The homeowners told police they had briefly gone out, and returned home at about 11 a.m. to find a window open and possessions stolen.

Thieves stole a leather purse, jewelry box, wedding rings, a charm bracelet, a Samsung tablet, two vehicle key fobs, two bottles of wine and a set of baby teeth. The purse is Roots brand and brown leather, the jewelry box is dark brown, the women’s rings are white gold, the men’s ring is gold with ‘JK’ engraved on it, and the bracelet is Pandora brand with multiple charms.

A man and a woman in a white or light grey van were seen at the property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-24660.

READ ALSO: Suspects in Nanaimo break into Winners-HomeSense, smash cases, steal jewelry

READ ALSO: Culprits steal firewood from Nanaimo home, wheelbarrow load after wheelbarrow load


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPunsolved crimes

Previous story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations
Next story
B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants

Just Posted

Judi Hills tied a ribbon to a tree in the Puntledge Park neighbourhood in memory of her son and of all the people who have struggled in silence. Photo supplied
Courtenay mom uses ribbons to honour late son, shed light on mental illness

Beckett Williamson was born six weeks premature in June 2020, with a rare genetic condition, called Prader-Willi syndrome. Photo supplied
Beckett’s family grateful YANA has been there for the long haul

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Police arrested Lucas Morine on Ryan Road in Courtenay last October for a series of axe attacks on vehicles. He was sentenced in provincial court on Aug. 3. Bev Dempsey-Orr file photo
Axe attacks on vehicles in Courtenay net 22 more months in jail