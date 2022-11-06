BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

Almost 900 people in southern half of Vancouver Island and more 2,500 in northern half without power

Almost 900 BC Hydro customers are still without power across Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mid-Vancouver Island as of Sunday morning (Nov. 6). The situation is even worse in the northern parts of Vancouver Island, where more than 2,500 people remain without power.

Galiano Island (490) and Ganges on Saltspring Island (137) record the highest number of customers on southern Vancouver Island without power as of the latest available updates.

Parts of Greater Victoria also remain without power, including Central Saanich (44), as well as the Duncan (49) and North Cowichan (41) areas.

RELATED: UPDATE: Thousands in Greater Victoria still without power after major windstorm

ALSO READ: Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

These numbers pale to the situation in northern Vancouver Island, including Campbell River. Close to 1,000 customers remain without power in that community.

BC Hydro said in a message posted Sunday morning that crews continue to make great progress as they work around-the-clock to restore power to customers affected by the windstorm that started Friday evening.

“Additional crews will be arriving today to aid in restoration efforts and we expect to have the majority of customers restored today — with the possible exception of small pockets of customers in areas with significant damage or that have been difficult to access,” it reads.

sig code

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Next story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Just Posted

Comox Rotary is again offering candied smoked salmon nuggets for sale for the upcoming holiday season.
Comox Rotary’s Christmas candied smoked salmon sale now on

The Baynes Sound Lions Wheelbarrow Walk will take place Sunday, as participants walk a 32-kilometre route the Old Island Highway from Fanny Bay to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay. The annual walk raises money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Submitted photo
Baynes Sound Lions Club Wheelbarrow Walkers will hit the highway Sunday for the CVCDA telethon

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

Treaty negotiations for the K'ómoks First Nation began in 1994. File photo
K’ómoks Treaty passes another milestone

Pop-up banner image