People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the German embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Thousands of displaced Ukrainians expected to come to B.C.

Website to help locate housing, schools, take donations

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to force people to flee, Canada has received more than 91,000 applications from Ukrainians to relocate to Canada, and as many as one fifth of those are likely to end up in B.C.

B.C. has created a dedicated “Welcoming Ukraine” website to help co-ordinate help for arriving war refugees, and also for B.C. residents who want to volunteer or donate to the effort. The website is available in English, Ukrainian and Russian languages, like the Service B.C. phone line that is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 1-800-663-7867.

“Ukrainians using the website can connect to free services to find housing, sign up for health-care coverage, look for a job, sign children up for school and learn about other community services, among other supports,” the municipal affairs ministry said in a statement April 4. “In addition to supporting displaced Ukrainians, the website can be used by British Columbians who want to offer support to Ukrainians fleeing violence, including offering housing, employment opportunities or donations.”

