Time to register and rally for YANA

YANA is offering a flexible, hybrid event for the 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is just around the corner, and it’s time to register and rally.

This year, YANA is offering a flexible, hybrid event that brings together the best of their in-person and virtual events.

Joining the growing movement is simple – just visit yanacomoxvalley.com and find the registration button. Start an account, join or create a team, and rally your supporters. Not only is riding with friends more fun, but it also helps raise more money for YANA families.

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Every dollar donated supports children and pregnant mothers with travel expenses related to medical needs.

