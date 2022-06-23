Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Photo submitted

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Photo submitted

Time to register and rally for YANA

YANA is offering a flexible, hybrid event for the 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is just around the corner, and it’s time to register and rally.

This year, YANA is offering a flexible, hybrid event that brings together the best of their in-person and virtual events.

Joining the growing movement is simple – just visit yanacomoxvalley.com and find the registration button. Start an account, join or create a team, and rally your supporters. Not only is riding with friends more fun, but it also helps raise more money for YANA families.

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Every dollar donated supports children and pregnant mothers with travel expenses related to medical needs.

hr width=”75%”>


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser

 

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Photo submitted

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Photo submitted

Previous story
Osprey nest rescued from high water in Kootenay Lake
Next story
Prince George sues insurance company for not covering pandemic business losses

Just Posted

A grad crosses the stage ready to accept her high school diploma. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Slideshow: Glacier View Secondary Centre graduation

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1s to 21, and celebrate together at the Marina Park finish line on Aug. 21. Photo submitted
Time to register and rally for YANA

A student marching in a climate event during this last school year. The board of education is looking to set up a more formal council for students to provide input. Record file photo
Comox Valley school board proposes district student council

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild