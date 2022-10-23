Time to sock it to them

Comox Valley Sock It To ‘Em sale days will take place at Shone’s Cafe

Comox Valley Sock It To ‘Em sale days will take place at Shone’s Cafe Nov. 10 to Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo submitted

Chilly feet time is on its way.

Comox Valley Sock It To ‘Em sale days will take place at Shone’s Cafe on 5th Street in Courtenay Nov. 10 to Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be hand-knit adult socks, children’s socks and cutie patootie booties for infants in addition to a basket with some unique knit surprises.

As usual, proceeds go toward socks and other needed merchandise for those dealing with homelessness in our community.

Founded by Roberta deDoming and in operation since 2013, Comox Valley Sock It To ‘Em has provided thousands of clothing and personal care items to several local organizations who then distribute the items through their outreach programs to those in need in our community. Many thanks to Care-A-Van, AVI Health and Community Services and the nursing centre for all their good work including the distribution of Comox Valley Sock It To ‘Em merchandise.

Much gratitude to Shone’s Cafe for hosting our sale days and for keeping a basket of socks for sale on their cafe counter year-round. Thanks also to Village Yarn Shoppe in Comox and Uptown Yarns in Courtenay for their yarn donations.

So stop by Shone’s for lunch or a coffee or just to browse through the sock baskets and stock up on socks for yourself or for holiday gifts.

Credit or debit cards or cash are accepted.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser