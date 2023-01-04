Tires on at least 13 vehicles in the Cobble Hill area were slashed in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day. The RCMP are investigating. (Citizen file photo)

Tires slashed on at least 13 vehicles in Cobble Hill on New Year’s Day

RCMP investigating incident

At least 13 vehicles that were parked in the Burnum mobile home park, located in the Cobble Hill area, had their tires slashed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, a spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, said the Shawnigan Lake RCMP don’t yet know the total number of vehicles that were damaged as many were gone for the day when the police arrived to investigate.

He said the initial numbers from when police attended showed 13 vehicles with tires slashed, but no other apparent damages reported.

“These numbers could change as vehicle owners return home, or discover damages to their vehicles,” Clark said.

“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been laid. If anyone has any information or video surveillance from Jan. 1, 2023, within the mobile home park they should contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.”

Crime

