(File photo)

(File photo)

Tornado warning issued for Eastern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm is bringing the possibility of tornados

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life-threatening situation, those in the storm’s path, or anyone who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

Breaking NewsNews and Weather

Previous story
Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep
Next story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt

Just Posted

Comox Valley farmer Dave Semmelink will soon be featured as ‘Farmer Dave’ on CTV’s upcoming reality TV show, Farming For Love. Photo by Farming for Love/CTV
Comox Valley’s ‘Farmer Dave’ hoping to sow seeds of love with new reality show

RCMP investigators seized mutliple weapons from a 45-year-old Comox Valley man. RCMP photo
Comox Valley man in custody for drugs, guns seizure

A fire broke out inside the Komox Grind Espresso & Smoothie Bar early Tuesday (July 5) morning in Comox. Photo by Mackai Sharp
Fire causes damage to popular Comox coffee shop

Halbe Hall has been at the centre of the community for almost 100 years, starting as a school in Oyster River in the 1920s. Photo supplied
Black Creek Old Age Pensioners Society hosting its first fundraiser in more than 2 years