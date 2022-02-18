Town of Comox to remove public displays of Brian Scott artwork

The fallout from Black Creek artist Brian Scott’s swastika hat continues.

On Tuesday morning (Feb. 15), Scott posted a photo on his Instagram and Facebook accounts of the hat, along with the message “Paint anything for money vets of ww2 would not approve.”

Public reaction was immediate on social media, with community members condemning the photo.

The Little Red Church Arts Community, where Scott has been displaying his work, has since expelled him.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said Scott’s involvement in a proposed summer arts project at Simms Park is unlikely.

And Thursday night, Comox Mayor Russ Arnott published a Facebook post, declaring the town is in talks with BC Hydro to update the hydro boxes covered in Scott art, replacing his work with art from K’ómoks First Nation artists.

“The Town of Comox is proud to be home to 19 Wing Comox and all its serving members and the many retirees who have made Comox and the Valley their last posting,” Arnott said in the Facebook post. “We stand and salute them on November 11 and in silence think about the sacrifices given so we don’t have to see symbols of hate like this again.

“The Town of Comox will not… be connected to someone who chooses to display symbols of hatred. Throughout our downtown there are a number of BC hydro boxes painted by Brian Scott (one beside the cenotaph) which was part of an enhancement program years ago. This morning I instructed staff to start the (dialogue) with BC hydro and update these boxes. After discussing with Chief Nicole Remple of K’ómoks First Nation I am proud to say that we will be working with their Nation and showcase their art on these boxes throughout our downtown.”

The Record has reached out to Mayor Arnott for further comments.

