Traffic stop in Cobble Hill being investigated by police watchdogs

Independent Investigations Office is the independent civilian oversight agency of B.C. police

Cowichan Valley Mounties are being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC for their handling of a traffic stop in Cobble Hill on Feb. 11.

According to an IIO press release, RCMP files show that around 11 p.m. that night, an officer stopped a grey Mazda 3 in the area of Shawnigan Lake and Mile End roads.

The police file stated that the female driver didn’t comply with the officer’s directions so she was arrested and taken to the cells at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

“On Feb. 16, 2022, the affected person reported to police that she sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury during her arrest,” said the IIO release. “The IIO was notified and commenced an investigation on the same date.”

Those with information about the case, are asked to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

