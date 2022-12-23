Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

