A travel advisory is in effect for 36.2km of Highway 97 between Hills Frontage Road and Big Bar Road north of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

A travel advisory is in effect for 36.2km of Highway 97 between Hills Frontage Road and Big Bar Road north of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Travel advisory on Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton area

Drivers advised to avoid area due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions

The Ministry of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for a 36.2km stretch of Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Big Bar Road north of Clinton.

The travel advisory is for the section of Highway 97 (Cariboo Highway) between Hills Frontage Road (12km north of Cache Creek) and Big Bar Road (seven kilometres north of Clinton), and is due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions, particularly around Maiden Creek hill.

Crews are sanding the area and using a grader to try to restore good winter driving conditions in the area, but temperatures are too low for chemical treatments such as salt to work effectively.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the area over the next few days, and chemical treatments will be applied. Until then, however, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and/or consider an alternative route.

Updates will be posted to www.drivebc.ca as conditions on the highway change.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Highway 97

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose

Just Posted

The Lorne Hotel - part of the walk-through display for Chrismas on Cascara. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay Christmas village open once again

The Habitat for Humanity build at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay continues to take shape. When completed the project will house 12 families. Photo by Yana Dimitrova.
Habitat for Humanity survey reveals housing affordability as a top concern for Canadians

File photo of Baynes Sound Connector leaving Denman Island en route to Buckley Bay.
Denman residents frustrated with winter ferry schedule

2023 Comox Valley Regional District dog licences are now available for purchase. Photo by Terry Farrell
2023 Comox Valley Regional District dog licences now available