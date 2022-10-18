Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a Q-and-A at a net-zero conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will in fact meet its latest emissions target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a Q-and-A at a net-zero conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will in fact meet its latest emissions target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau guarantees Canada will meet its emissions target this time

Canada has set 8 different climate targets since 1988 and never come close to meeting one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he guarantees Canada will meet its latest emissions target because for the first time, it’s accompanied by a plan that actually shows how to get there.

In a question-and-answer session at a net zero conference in Ottawa, however, he would not say when Canadians will finally see substantial cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada has set eight different climate targets since 1988 and so far has never come close to meeting a single one.

It blew past the 2020 target by more than 10 per cent, even with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large swaths of the economy for weeks at a time.

Canada’s latest target requires cutting the equivalent of the emissions produced by 49 million cars in just eight years.

Trudeau says he will guarantee meeting that mark, because this time there is a specific plan that includes the national carbon price and a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.

RELATED: Emissions plan leaves oilpatch with uncertainty; cap on sector still in development

RELATED: UN chief laments ‘leadership gap’ ahead of climate talks

Climate changeFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads
Next story
Burnaby officer fatally stabbed; suspect shot and in hospital

Just Posted

Richard Hardy said giving the K’ómoks First Nation a voice at the CVRD table was a motivating factor in his decision to run for the Area B director position.
Richard Hardy becomes Comox Valley Regional District’s first-ever Indigenous director

Student Voice elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Comox Valley schools participate in student vote

The Cannova ‘Bronze range’ (canna lily) was in full bloom in the Cox garden this month. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: October heat is stretching out the flower season

The inaugural Big Island Book Fest takes place on Oct. 22 at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)
Courtenay’s Big Island Book Fest features authors, books, live music