Two B.C. men are on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list

Gene Lahrkamp is wanted for murder; John MacKenzie on lam from prison

Gene Lahrkamp (left) and John MacKenzie are No. 2 and 21 respectively on the top-25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted.

A $100,000 award is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for the murder of an Abbotsford gangster in Thailand.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp, 36, is No. 2 on the list of Canada’s 25 most-wanted fugitives, released Tuesday (April 26) by Crime Stoppers’ Be On the Lookout (BOLO) program.

Lahrkamp of Trail, B.C. is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jimi Sandhu, 32, at a beachside resort in Rawai, Phuket on Feb. 5.

Lahrkamp, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from 2012 to 2018, was one of two men linked to Sandhu’s killing.

Police in Thailand reported that two men had jumped out of bushes and fired up to 20 shots at Sandhu as he got out of his vehicle.

RELATED: Two men wanted in killing of former Abbotsford gangster in Thailand

Police said the men left the scene and threw their weapons – two 9 mm handguns, a CZ and a Walther – into the sea, but the guns were later retrieved in shallow water with the use of a metal detector.

The pair had arrived in Thailand on Dec. 18 and left on Feb. 6, according to police. Investigators later identified them through CCTV footage and other evidence.

Lahrkamp’s co-accused, Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre, 36, was arrested Feb. 20 in Edmonton.

Another fugitive, convicted killer John Norman MacKenzie, 61, is No. 21 on the BOLO list. He is wanted for being unlawfully at large after escaping from Mission Institution in August 2018.

He was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, when he was noticed missing from Mission Institution during a head count on Aug. 7, 2018.

RELATED: Convicted murderer still at large, Mission RCMP asks public for tips

MacKenzie was being housed in the minimum-security unit.

Police announced in January 2020 that the BOLO program was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to MacKenzie’s capture.

RCMP at the time said they believed MacKenzie might have left Canada.

The list of Canada’s Most Wanted can be viewed at boloprogram.org. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-855-448-8477 or report at solvecrime.ca.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeHomicidePolice