Two Comox Valley projects are getting federal government funding boost

The announcement was aimed at upgrading public spaces from Ladysmith to Port Hardy.

The Town of Comox is receiving $380,000 to demolish an existing building and construct a new marine services building. File photo

Two Comox Valley projects are getting a funding boost thanks to a recent announcement by the federal government.

The Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan announced on July 19 (Tuesday) funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism throughout central and northern Vancouver Island through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The Town of Comox is receiving $380,000 to demolish an existing building and construct a new marine services building while the Denman Island Community Education Society is receiving $93,850 to create an outdoor multi-use community space.

The announcement was aimed at upgrading public spaces from Ladysmith to Port Hardy.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

“We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it’s time to invest in the shared public spaces and tourism experiences that will bring people together and help communities in our province grow and thrive well into the future,” said Sajjan.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

federal government