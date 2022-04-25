Jeffry Todd Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane. File photo

Jeffry Todd Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane. File photo

Two men found not guilty of murder in killing of couple outside Cranbrook 10 years ago

Two men charged with murder have been found not guilty in the case of a alleged targeted hit on a rival gang member that instead killed an innocent couple outside Cranbrook a decade ago.

Gasps coursed through the public gallery as Justice Arne Silverman read an executive summary of his decision in Vancouver Supreme Court, noting that he found reasonable doubt in the Crown’s case.

“I am not satisfied that the two accused persons are innocent. However, I am also not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that they are guilty,” said Justice Silverman.

Colin Raymond Correia and Sheldon Joseph Hunter were charged with first degree murder in a double-homicide that occurred outside Cranbrook in 2010.

The crown theorized it was intended to be a targeted gang hit on a rival gang member than instead killed Leanne Laura MacFarlane and Jeffrey Todd Taylor on May 29, 2010, who were living in the home in a rural area east of Cranbrook at the time.

Eight years later, both Correia and Hunter were arrested a day apart in Edmonton and Drumheller, respectively, before prosecutors announced murder charges on June 11, 2018.

The trial took 150 days of court time, starting with voir dires on evidence in September 2019, with intent to begin proceedings in April 2020. However, pandemic-related delays pushed the start of the trial to September 2020, while closing arguments were made in December.

Correia and Hunter did not testify in their defence.

More to come

Previous story
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage

Just Posted

Lillian Winslow helps with sorting and hanging clothes at the Too Good To Be Threw 5th Street location. Photo supplied
Too Good To Be Threw thrift store volunteers integral to Comox Valley Transition Society

There is an information night on the new child care facility coming up at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Info night for Cumberland child care project is May 3

generic photo for golf tournament. Photo via Dreamstime
Comox Valley Transition Society golf tourney aims to ‘drive away violence’

Even the horse appears to be enjoying itself during a Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society session. Photo by Bill Jorgensen
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Volunteers always saddling up for Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society