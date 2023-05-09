Two people hospitalized in Greater Victoria apartment fire

An apartment fire in View Royal at around 1 a.m. Tuesday (May 9) sent two people to hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)

Two people are in hospital after an early morning apartment fire in View Royal.

Crews entered the building with reports of several people trapped by the fire. Firefighters made a quick offensive attack on the fire to contain its spread to just one building in the 300-block of Island Highway.

Crews faced heavy fire conditions on entry into the burning apartment, according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Two people are in hospital, with some pets also dying in the blaze.

Ambulances and West Shore RCMP were also on the scene, while View Royal Emergency Support Services helped displaced building tenants.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. In all, 27 firefighters and four fire chiefs – including members from Colwood and Langford, staffing three engines and a rescue truck were involved in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.

