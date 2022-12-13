Two vessels tied together sink in Island marina during weekend storm

A sheen of oil near the site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Work is underway to refloat two vessels that sank tied together during a snowstorm on Dec. 10 at Campbell River’s Discovery Harbour Marina.

A third vessel sank in the marina in November and is being monitored while its owner initiates a response, according to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

“The Canadian Coast Guard is currently responding to a total of three vessels sunk in Discovery Harbour Marina, Campbell River,” CCG communications advisor Michelle Imbeau said. “Two of the vessels sank in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 during the latest storm. A 57 ft. (17 m.) ex-fishing vessel sank on Saturday morning and it was tied to a 37 ft. (11 m.) tugboat, which also sank.”

While some upwelling from the two vessels has been observed, a boom around the vessels is effectively keeping any fuel leak contained. Divers have plugged all fuel vents and closed valves on both vessels to reduce the risk of hydrocarbons entering the marine environment.

The boom will be maintained while work to refloat both vessels is underway. It is estimated it will take until the weekend before the vessels can be refloated. Salvage plans for the two vessels are being developed with the owner who has been working with the Coast Guard in the recovery effort.

The third vessel that went down in November is a 19.5 m. (64 ft.) vessel that the Canadian Coast Guard has hired a local contractor to lift and remove from the water.

“The owner of the third vessel has been unable to effect a successful response to refloat and remove his vessel,” Imbeau said.

There have been several delays to raise this vessel due to weather but that work will occur as soon as weather permits.

READ MORE: Sunken barge to be removed from Duncan Bay north of Campbell River

VIDEO: 56-metre cargo ship removed from Desolation Sound

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River