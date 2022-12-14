Police have arrested 25 year-old Luke Priddle in connection to the death of a 47 year-old Tofino man in 2020. (File photo)

Two-year murder investigation in Tofino leads to arrest in Nanaimo

Luke Priddle, 25, charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle

A two-year investigation into the mysterious death of a 47 year-old Tofino man has led to a murder charge.

Luke Priddle, 25, was arrested in Nanaimo on Dec. 12 and appeared in court on Dec. 13 where he was charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement released by the BC RCMP on Wednesday.

Priddle remains in custody.

Tofino RCMP were conducting a welfare call at a Chesterman Beach Road residence on Dec. 30, 2020, when they discovered the deceased 47 year-old Tofino resident. The death was immediately deemed suspicious.

“Based on observations at the scene the death was deemed to be suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” read a statement from District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Insp. Kevin O’Donnell on Jan. 1, 2021. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

The 2021 statement added that a person had been taken into custody in Nanaimo, but was later released without charges.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

Breaking NewsDeathRCMPTofino

