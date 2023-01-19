Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. In 2022, ICBC rejected 3,135 personalized licence plate applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. In 2022, ICBC rejected 3,135 personalized licence plate applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

‘U2SLOW’, ‘GAS PIG’, ‘WT TRASH’: ICBC rejected 3,135 licence plates last year

Slogans can be denied for being discriminatory or sexually suggestive, among other things

ICBC received close to 10,000 personalized licence plate requests last year, a whopping one-third of which were rejected.

A large portion of the 3,135 denied slogans were turned down because of issues with the application or because the licence plate already exists, but around 300 had more unique reasons for rejection.

ICBC says “objectionable” slogans can be denied for a number of reasons, including if they’re discriminatory, sexually suggestive, derogatory, refer to violence or weapons, incentivize dangerous driving, or copy a brand name.

Some of the more humorous, and appropriate, ones include:

  • M-PIGGY
  • VIRUS
  • U2SLOW
  • HELL NO
  • VOODOO
  • PIRACY
  • GAS PIG
  • 66SIX
  • FAST AF
  • SLICKK
  • BUDBOY
  • OG LIFE
  • SO HIGH
  • NARCOS
  • GANSTA
  • NOVAX
  • WT TRASH

A full list of all the rejected plates can be found at icbc.com. ICBC recommends drivers review guidelines before submitting applications.

READ ALSO: Kids drawing with chalk among B.C.’s most ridiculous 911 calls of 2022

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBClicence plate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
6 years later, pair charged in vicious machete attack in posh suburban Victoria home
Next story
B.C. forest industry looks to get out of the woods amid meetings with government leaders

Just Posted

This Courtenay home in Crown Isle is one of the nine grand prize options in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. Photos supplied
Courtenay home a grand prize option in BC Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

James 'Sparky' Healey went missing in Courtenay on Jan. 18.
Comox Valley RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Island Health has issued a toxic drug advisory for the Comox Valley. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Island Health issues a toxic drug warning for the Comox Valley

Team Canada applauds Morgan Jackson as she skates with the winner’s cup at the 2023 U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Sweden. Photo supplied
Courtenay-raised hockey player wins world gold