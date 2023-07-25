Pictured here, the wildfire located in Jacklah River south of Gold River has spread to 35 hectares. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Under control wildfire south of Gold River estimated at 35 hectares

Fire on Jacklah river just 5 kilometres south of Muchalat Inlet

  • Jul. 25, 2023 3:30 p.m.
  • News

A wildfire that erupted last week near Gold River is now officially list as under control

First reported on Thursday afternoon (July 20), the wildfire by Jacklah River reached approximately 35 hectares, according to the latest report from the B.C. Wildfire Service, but is no longer spreading.

The location of the wildfire, identified as case number V81938, is approximately five kilometres of Muchalat Inlet, south of the town.

The wildfire service has it listed as “under control,” as of Tuesday afternoon, July 25. With no evacuation orders in place right now, the cause is believed to be lightning.

The fire is visible from Gold River, with a crew of 15 firefighters and one helicopter assigned to bring this wildfire to a halt.

