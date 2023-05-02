Union calls strike a ‘success’ after inking new tentative agreements with feds

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) continue to strike in Montreal, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

35,000 CRA workers looking for a separate deal continue strike after 120,000 of their peers settle

Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.

PSAC tweeted Monday evening that the two sides had met throughout the day and late into the night, without an agreement.

Earlier in the day, the CRA said in a statement that the agency and the union had resumed in-person negotiations, with “a view to reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible, that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.”

The country’s largest federal public-sector union announced early Monday morning it had reached deals with the government covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.

The tentative agreements came after the Treasury Board, which oversees the administration of the federal government, tabled what it described as a “final offer” on Friday.

They include 11.5 per cent wage increases over four years, with an additional 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year of the contracts. The union says the compounded wage increases add up to 12.6 per cent over four years.

Workers will also be receiving a one-time, pensionable $2,500 lump sum payment that represents an additional 3.7 per cent of salary for the average union member in Treasury Board bargaining units.

The national president for the Public Service Alliance of Canada is calling the union’s strike action a success.

In an interview Monday afternoon, PSAC national president Chris Aylward credited members who were on the picket lines for securing the tentative agreements.

“(The strike) definitely enhanced our gains at the bargaining table,” Aylward said. “We made gains on wages. And we made gains on a couple of other priority issues as well, such as remote work and seniority for layoffs.”

“This wasn’t easy. We negotiated, we compromised and we found creative solutions,” Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a news conference Monday afternoon.

“And after many long days, nights and weekends of hard work, we’ve reached fair and competitive deals for employees.”

The tentative deals come after a push from the union for wage increases that compensate for inflation, along with a host of other demands, including language on remote-work arrangements, referred to in the public service as telework.

Aylward conceded the union didn’t get everything it wanted. But during the negotiation process, he said the bargaining team has to ask itself: “What are we actually keeping members out on strike for at this point?”

“And when you really can’t answer that, basically, then you know that what you have is about the best you can possibly get,” he said.

The union said that members will now have access to additional protection when the employer makes arbitrary decisions about remote work. Managers will have to assess telework requests individually, not by group, and provide written responses.

Fortier clarified that telework is addressed in a separate letter.

“As stated in a letter outside the collective agreement, a joint review will update our directive for the post-pandemic era, and additional mechanics will help address individual concerns,” Fortier said.

Despite remote work not being included in the collective agreements themselves, Aylward stressed the importance of the federal government’s commitment.

“It prevents the government from ever applying the one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.

He said workers will have the ability to individually request a remote work arrangement and ask managers for an explanation if they choose to deny the request.

The tentative agreements also includes protections against the contracting out of work. According to the union, in the event of a layoff, an employee who can carry out work that is being conducted by a hired contractor will not lose their job.

PSAC said the deal also addresses its demands regarding seniority rights in the event of layoffs.

It said both parties have agreed to jointly submit a proposal to the Public Service Commission of Canada to include seniority rights in future “workplace adjustment” plans — or changes to the workforce to reflect the executive’s priorities.

Public servants had hit picket lines at locations across the country for a dozen days in what the union said was one of the biggest job actions in Canadian history.

Service disruptions loomed large during the strike, from slowdowns at the border to pauses on new employment insurance, immigration and passport applications.

“We are going to resume activities as fast as we can,” Fortier said Monday.

Initial negotiations on new collective agreements had initially begun in June 2021, and the union had declared an impasse in May 2022, with both parties filing labour complaints since then.

