Police taped off an area of a strip mall at the intersection of Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway on Saturday, Feb. 12, to investigate a possible homicide. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Homicide case a ‘random incident with a tragic outcome,’ say Nanaimo RCMP

Investigators say no connection between the person who died and the person who was arrested

Nanaimo RCMP provided an update on a homicide investigation that has been underway since officers found a body in a north-end business yesterday morning.

RCMP were called to the Buzz Coffee House at the corner of Rutherford Road and the old Island Highway on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. for a wellness check, and found a dead man there. Another man who was located inside the business was arrested.

Forensic investigators and Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit investigators have been at the scene since then and two search warrants have been carried out in connection to the case, noted an RCMP press release Sunday, Feb. 13.

“Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene, and that this was a random incident with a tragic outcome, “said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

The man who was arrested yesterday remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have stopped by the coffee shop between 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line and quote file No. 2022-4898.

