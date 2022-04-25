UPDATE: Vanier lockdown lifted; SD 71 issues statement

The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

*Updated at 3:45 p.m.*

(Updated with comments from School District 71)

*Updated at 3:30 p.m.*

The lockdown at Vanier School has now been lifted. Police remain in the area as the source of the call is still under investigation.

RCMP added an early indication is that the lockdown may be a result of a swatting incident.

Comox Valley Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“There was an incident at GP Vanier today involving a threat made towards the school; RCMP were present and are investigating. Police responded to the call and have remained onsite while students are safely dismissed.

“We appreciate the effort and leadership of the administration team and the cooperation and assistance demonstrated by the GP Vanier staff and the RCMP.”

* * *

Comox Valley RCMP is currently at G.P. Vanier Secondary School investigating a threat made towards the school.

Police have indicated the threat was made via an anonymous telephone call, and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

RCMP officers are currently inside the school ensuring student safety.

This is an ongoing situation and the story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comox Valley RCMP are currently on scene at Vanier Secondary School investigating a threat that was made towards the school via an anonymous telephone call. As a safety precaution the school was placed on lockdown. Police are inside the school ensuring student safety. — Comox Valley RCMP (@comoxvalleyrcmp) April 25, 2022



