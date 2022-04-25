G.P. Vanier School. Black Press file photo

G.P. Vanier School. Black Press file photo

UPDATE: Vanier lockdown lifted; SD 71 issues statement

The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

*Updated at 3:45 p.m.*

(Updated with comments from School District 71)

*Updated at 3:30 p.m.*

The lockdown at Vanier School has now been lifted. Police remain in the area as the source of the call is still under investigation.

RCMP added an early indication is that the lockdown may be a result of a swatting incident.

Comox Valley Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“There was an incident at GP Vanier today involving a threat made towards the school; RCMP were present and are investigating. Police responded to the call and have remained onsite while students are safely dismissed.

“We appreciate the effort and leadership of the administration team and the cooperation and assistance demonstrated by the GP Vanier staff and the RCMP.”

* * *

Comox Valley RCMP is currently at G.P. Vanier Secondary School investigating a threat made towards the school.

Police have indicated the threat was made via an anonymous telephone call, and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

RCMP officers are currently inside the school ensuring student safety.

This is an ongoing situation and the story will be updated when more information becomes available.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenay

Previous story
Support victims, stop preventable crime with MADD Comox Valley
Next story
B.C. adds 3 cancers to coverage for firefighters – ovarian, cervical, penile

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Regional District has conmmenced legal action against the shipbreaking company in Union Bay. File photo
Comox Valley Regional District initiates legal action against Union Bay shipbreaking company

G.P. Vanier School. Black Press file photo
UPDATE: Vanier lockdown lifted; SD 71 issues statement

Most recently, volunteers from the local chapter - the only one on Vancouver Island - brought a crashed car awareness campaign to the area. Photo by MADD Comox Valley
Support victims, stop preventable crime with MADD Comox Valley

The Riva family - Allen, his mom, Nancy, and dad, Pat - collecting bottles for the Comox Valley Head Injury Society at the start of the pandemic. They continue to do so, in an ongoing fundraising campaign. Contact the CVHIS office at 250-334-9225 to arrange a pick-up.
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Comox Valley Head Injury Society a volunteer-driven organization