Valley author launching All the Bears Sing at Courtenay museum

Laughing Oyster Books is set to present the launch of All the Bears Sing, the new collection of short stories by renowned writer and Comox Valley resident, Harold Macy.

The event is set for Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Courtenay and District Museum at 207 4th St.

There will be readings from All The Bears Sing by some of Macy’s friends including Paula Wild, Trevor McMonagle, and Evelyn Gillespie. Refreshments will be served and there might even be some live music.

All the Bears Sing, Macy’s collection of short stories depicting life in British Columbia, resonates with the land and the people who inhabit it. Whether he’s chronicling the death song of a Douglas fir, the brassy orchestra of trumpeter swans or the sweet sap symphony of a tapped maple, Macy contemplates the beauty of all that British Columbia has to offer with graceful lyricism and appreciation for the natural world, highlighting the particular magic of the West Coast.

It is the human ties to the land that shine in Macy’s stories: everyday fishermen and loggers, gardeners and wildland firefighters, maple harvesters and weekend missionaries. From the rich bounty of the glacial loam to the wondrous stands of Sitka spruce, B.C.’s natural landscape is as much a character in Macy’s tales as any person. With a genuine appreciation for the natural beauty of British Columbia, Macy’s collection reflects on how we both shape—and are shaped—by the land we inhabit.

Harold Macy is the author of The Four Storey Forest (Poplar Publishing, 2011) and San Josef (Tidewater Books, 2020), and has been published in various literary journals.

He has worked for the BC Forest Service Research Branch, been a silviculture contractor for a local forestry company, fought wildfires, had rain in his lunch pail heli-logging up in the mid-coast inlets, and for many years was the forester at the UBC Oyster River Research Farm, where he wrote and delivered online and weekend courses in small-scale forestry and agroforestry. He studied writing with the UBC Mentorship Program, Victoria (BC) School of Writing, Sage Hills (SK), and North Island College.

For more information about this event, go to Laughing Oyster Books.



