Valley curling team takes silver at Canada Winter Games

All are welcome to greet the team Monday evening at Comox Valley Airport

A hero’s welcome is planned at the Comox Valley Airport for Monday evening (March 6) to welcome home a Comox Valley curling team who took silver at the Canada Winter Games.

Team Parkinson from the Comox Valley Curling Club and representing B.C. took home the silver medals in the game Sunday morning in Prince Edward Island after being defeated 7-3 by Team Nova Scotia in the gold medal game.

The junior curling team is made of up Chris Parkinson (skip), Neil Imada, Graham Lee and Jesse Tiede and is coached by Bob Lee.

Keith Parry, general manager of the Comox Valley Curling Club is encouraging anyone who is inspired by the team’s achievement and positive nature to greet the team in person as they arrive at the Comox Valley Airport Monday evening at 7:25 p.m.


