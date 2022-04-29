Valley doctor’s legacy lives on through YANA

Comox Valley family doctor Brad Harris brewed beer for charity, starting his own campaign It’s Not Just Beer, It’s Love. Photo submitted

An outpouring of love within the Comox Valley community was evident at a recent celebration of life for Dr. Bradley Harris, which raised more than $12,000 for his favourite Valley organization.

On April 9 at The Florence Filberg Centre, hundreds of beloved friends and family gathered to honour Harris along with his family.

The Comox Valley family doctor brewed beer for charity, starting his own campaign It’s Not Just Beer, It’s Love. It was his passion for community and contribution that inspired him to host many events and social gatherings, raising more than $110,000 for BC Children’s Hospital and YANA (You Are Not Alone). The family honoured that spirit with proceeds from donations at his celebration of ​life going to YANA.

Harris started brewing in January of 2012. He and his wife Dennyse attended the YANA Big Love Benefit for the first time in February 2012. The very same year in November, their ​daughter Linden was diagnosed with leukemia, and the Harris family became a YANA family.

Dennyse started volunteering for the YANA Kids Clutter Sales and other fundraisers and in May 2016 Brad’s It’s Not Just Beer, It’s Love was born and a goal of raising $10,000 for YANA and BC Children’s Hospital was set.

The legacy of love and support started by Brad’s “one barrel garage” turned into a nano brewery system that aims to brew the world’s best beers and raise funds at the same time has now raised more than $110,000.

Brad has left us all wanting to give bigger, feel bigger and love bigger in life. His celebration of life was a tribute to his generosity and to YANA that he so passionately shared with others.

The total between the memorial, the April 16 brewery donations and donations recently received directly in Brad’s memory was $12,770.70.



