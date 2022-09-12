Valley resident Kendall Packham running for Area C school trustee seat

I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself and share some background information about why I am running for school trustee in School District 71, representing Area C.

My name is Kendall Packham and I am a mother to three young children and we reside in the Comox Valley. My husband Robert and I own and operate a successful and thriving salmon guide charter company and are proud to call the Valley home. I am also a child passenger safety technician (CPST) with the Child Passenger Safety Association of Canada since 2012.

I was born and raised in the Comox Valley and have strong family ties in Cumberland, Courtenay, and Black Creek. My husband was born and raised in Nova Scotia and when we met in 2006, we decided to call the Valley home and start our family.

When our oldest child started kindergarten at Arden Elementary in 2013, I jumped in with both feet! I was so excited to be a part of our school community and was energized by the idea of advocating for students and their families. Having a second child with special needs has given me much experience and knowledge about how to navigate advocating for children who have different learning abilities and needs.

Over the past eight years, I have held several positions on the Arden PAC including chair, co-chair, and secretary. I have enjoyed every minute of it and truly loved being a part of the school community and a voice for both our PAC and the school’s many diverse families.

When the opportunity to run for trustee in Area C presented itself, I jumped in as I had in the past, with both feet. My roots are deeply embedded in this community and surrounding communities, I know this is what I am meant to do next. I can and will be a strong voice and supporter of both students and families, PACs and DPAC. I am excited to work collaboratively with the other trustees to make our public education system robust and equitable for all students in SD71. I will do my very best to represent issues that parents and students bring forth and will make decisions in our student’s best interests.

I am keenly interested in advocating for food security and better meal programs; with the cost of living increasing and food prices soaring, I want to ensure that all families feel comfortable reaching out for help to support their children in their learning environments. I also want to reduce the stigma around needing support and work together around the board table and in the community to create a mutually respectful and safe community where our children are going to school with full bellies and ready to learn.

I encourage each of you to vote on Oct. 15. Please take the time to read about each candidate and vote for whoever aligns with your views and goals for our school community. You have a democratic opportunity to decide who makes up the upcoming trustee board.

I look forward to getting to know you and answering any questions or concerns you might have. I’m also looking forward to understanding the issues you feel are important and would be happy to have further conversations about how we work to make our public education system the best it can be.

Thank you for considering me for your vote on Oct. 15.



