Firefighters Sam Pridmore and Elsa Gilroy delivering an AED to Comox Valley Master Soccer Club member John Ross. The club is providing $1000.00 for 50 per cent of the costs. Photo by Town of Comox

Firefighters Sam Pridmore and Elsa Gilroy delivering an AED to Comox Valley Master Soccer Club member John Ross. The club is providing $1000.00 for 50 per cent of the costs. Photo by Town of Comox

Valley soccer clubs adds AED with support of Comox Fire Rescue

These AEDs will be carried with their soccer teams to games and practices

Comox Valley Master Soccer Club has partnered with the Comox Firefighters Association for their third automatic external defibrillator (AED).

These AEDs will be carried with their soccer teams to games and practices.

“It is great to see groups like this assisting us in our efforts to make public access AEDs available everywhere. I am so proud of our firefighters for supporting this important project,” said Gord Schreiner, fire chief. “Our goal is to have public access AEDs everywhere. To date, our firefighters have supported the placement of over 60 AEDs at the cost of approximately $80,000. All these funds are raised by our firefighters.”

A public access AED costs approximately $2,000. The Comox firefighters have been cosponsoring the AEDs with local Comox businesses and groups who agree to donate half of the amount, with Comox firefighters covering the rest. Firefighters also provide both CPR and AED training to citizens.

Comox Valley Master Soccer Club has now partnered on three AEDs. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can strike anytime – during work, at church, or while visiting your local business. Fewer than 10 per cent of SCA victims typically survive, but studies show that 30 to 50 per cent would likely survive if CPR and AEDs were used within five minutes of collapse.

Communities across the country are responding by implementing public access defibrillation programs. Typically, public access defibrillation programs include both CPR and AED training.

For more information on the publicly accessible AED program and training programs, contact Comox Fire Rescue at firehall@comox.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox

Previous story
VIDEO: Salmon Arm horse rescue operator says BC SPCA investigation prompted by harasser

Just Posted

Firefighters Sam Pridmore and Elsa Gilroy delivering an AED to Comox Valley Master Soccer Club member John Ross. The club is providing $1000.00 for 50 per cent of the costs. Photo by Town of Comox
Valley soccer clubs adds AED with support of Comox Fire Rescue

Comox Valley Transition Society executive director Heather Ney (holding scissors), Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon (to her right) Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard are joined by city councillors in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Darry’s Place. Photo by Terry Farrell
New second-stage housing community opens in Courtenay

Comox comedian Syd Bosel auditioned on the April 11 edition of Canada’s Got Talent.
VIDEO: Comox stand-up comedian wins hearts of Canada’s Got Talent judges

An artist’s rendition of what a viewing platform would look like on the footprint of Mack Laing’s Shakesides home. Town of Comox photo
Comox receives court approval to proceed with Mack Laing viewing platform on Shakesides site