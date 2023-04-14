Valley soccer clubs adds AED with support of Comox Fire Rescue

These AEDs will be carried with their soccer teams to games and practices

Firefighters Sam Pridmore and Elsa Gilroy delivering an AED to Comox Valley Master Soccer Club member John Ross. The club is providing $1000.00 for 50 per cent of the costs. Photo by Town of Comox

Comox Valley Master Soccer Club has partnered with the Comox Firefighters Association for their third automatic external defibrillator (AED).

These AEDs will be carried with their soccer teams to games and practices.

“It is great to see groups like this assisting us in our efforts to make public access AEDs available everywhere. I am so proud of our firefighters for supporting this important project,” said Gord Schreiner, fire chief. “Our goal is to have public access AEDs everywhere. To date, our firefighters have supported the placement of over 60 AEDs at the cost of approximately $80,000. All these funds are raised by our firefighters.”

A public access AED costs approximately $2,000. The Comox firefighters have been cosponsoring the AEDs with local Comox businesses and groups who agree to donate half of the amount, with Comox firefighters covering the rest. Firefighters also provide both CPR and AED training to citizens.

Comox Valley Master Soccer Club has now partnered on three AEDs. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can strike anytime – during work, at church, or while visiting your local business. Fewer than 10 per cent of SCA victims typically survive, but studies show that 30 to 50 per cent would likely survive if CPR and AEDs were used within five minutes of collapse.

Communities across the country are responding by implementing public access defibrillation programs. Typically, public access defibrillation programs include both CPR and AED training.

For more information on the publicly accessible AED program and training programs, contact Comox Fire Rescue at firehall@comox.ca.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox