Vancouver Island air quality advisory issued Sunday remain in effect

Those in Alberni and Cowichan with chronic conditions urged to take extra care and stay indoors

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued an air quality advisory for the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued an air quality advisory for the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Black Press file photo)

Air quality advisories issued this weekend for two Vancouver Island communities remain in place as of Tuesday morning.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Island Health issued the advisories for Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20, warning those with chronic conditions to take extra care and stay indoors.

Though the air quality is improving in Cowichan, the advisory has not yet been lifted.

It notes that high concentrations of fine particulate matter are likely to remain until the weather changes.

The media release notes that “exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.”

The release also suggests people with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections abstain from or reduce their levels of exertion until the advisory is lifted.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider,” said the release. “Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.”

The provincial air quality objective for particulate matter is 25 micrograms per cubic metre. At the time the advisories were first issued, Duncan registered 28.9 and Alberni 33.1. Nanaimo was at 11.6, Courtenay at 22, Campbell River at 15.8 and Victoria at 20.1.

Real-time air quality information can be accessed at: https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html

air qualitycowichan valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Next story
Vancouver naturopath suspended after patient says he failed to detect their tumor

Just Posted

Photo of Audrey Schirmer and Martin Duckworth from the film Dear Audrey.
World Community screening Dear Audrey in Courtenay

Desmond Day Larson on the set of his YouTube show, Mr. Day. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay singer/songwriter creates children’s YouTube show

The Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign is underway for the 2022 Christmas season. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided
Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall