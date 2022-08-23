Vancouver Island break-in suspect claimed to be letting out the family’s dog

Three home break-ins reported in one day in Oak Bay

During a week with 89 calls for service, the Oak Bay Police Department responded to three reports in one day of break-ins at local homes.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Oak Bay Police Department received a report of a break and enter in the 2100-block of Granite Street. The suspect entered through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware, according to a release.

A neighbour saw the suspect leaving and described him as Caucasian, 5’9”, 25 to 30 years old, closely shaven, with dark shorts, a dark or checkered shirt, a tattoo on his arm, and a large dark backpack.

Later in the evening, at approximately 7:50 p.m., an Oak Bay resident called 911 to report a break and enter in progress. The resident had returned to a home in the 3100-block Rutland Road and confronted a man in the foyer. The man stated he had let the family dog out because it had been barking. He then fled.

Police searched the home and surrounding area but could not find the suspect. He is described as Caucasian, 6’ with a slim build and was wearing cargo pants, a grey T-shirt, black medical mask, black backpack and was riding a full suspension mountain bike.

Approximately $700 worth of electronics were stolen from the home.

The dog was later found and was reunited with the family.

Within the hour, the department responded to another report of a residential break-in, this time in the 3100-block of Beach Drive. Officers attended but the suspect had already fled. CCTV video was reviewed and showed a suspect matching the same description from the previous report.

No property was reported stolen from this home.

Anyone with video surveillance or information pertaining to these investigations, or others, is asked to contact the department at 250-592-2424 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

