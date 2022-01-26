Members of Huu-ay-aht First Nations attend a forestry rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Members of Huu-ay-aht First Nations attend a forestry rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Vancouver Island crowd rallies in support of old growth logging

Third rally takes place on Highway 4 in Port Alberni

Forestry workers and supporters in Port Alberni want the provincial government to put a pause on its old-growth logging deferrals.

More than 100 forestry workers, family members and supporters gathered at Williamson Park in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022, carrying signs and waving at passing cars along Highway 4.

This is the third forestry rally that has taken place in the last three months in Port Alberni, and with each one the number of supporters has grown.

“We have a fabulous community here that supports us immensely,” said Mary Ann Cheetham, one of the organizers of the rallies. “Our rallies here have gotten bigger and you can hear the cars—they’re honking tremendously as they go by.”

Tuesday’s rally also drew several members of Huu-ay-aht First Nations, including elected Chief Councillor Robert Dennis Sr.

“I want to support forestry workers—that’s why I came out here today,” said Dennis as he waved a “Forestry feeds my family” sign from the side of Highway 4.

Huu-ay-aht employs “quite a few people” in the forestry industry, Dennis explained.

“We’d hate to see those jobs lost,” he said. “Our hope is that the people in Victoria hear our message.”

Back in November, the province announced a deferral of logging on up to 2.6 million hectares of forest identified as rare, ancient or sustaining big trees, based on recommendations from a five-person independent panel.

Cheetham said she wants to see more consultation with communities and First Nations before sawmills, pulp mills and manufacturing facilities across the province are forced to shutter.

“They have not consulted with any one of us who is going to be impacted by it,” she said. “They haven’t given us any answer on how they’re going to support us. We’re still searching for those answers.”

She drew comparisons to the United Steel Workers Local 1-1937 strike that took place in late 2019 and early 2020.

“This town’s been through this before, and we don’t want to go through it again,” she said.

READ MORE: MLA’s office to protest gov’t deferral on old-growth logging

Cheetham said she and other organizers still have plans to travel down to Victoria as part of a convoy to rally in front of the legislature, although a date for this has not been set.

BC Liberal Party leadership candidate Ellis Ross attended the rally on Tuesday, accompanied by Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad. Rustad described forestry as a “foundational industry” for British Columbia in his speech to the crowd gathered at Williamson Park.

“Forestry is the answer to many of the issues we have today,” he said. “It’s sustainable, it is renewable. Whether it’s reducing carbon in our atmosphere, whether it’s meeting the needs that we have as a society. We need to make sure we have balance, but forestry is a solution.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestryPORT ALBERNI

 

Forestry workers and their supporters rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Forestry workers and their supporters rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BC Liberal Party leadership candidate Ellis Ross speaks to several protesters during a forestry rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BC Liberal Party leadership candidate Ellis Ross speaks to several protesters during a forestry rally in Port Alberni on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown
Next story
Study finds B.C. heat dome caused an uptick in climate anxiety

Just Posted

Cumberland’s council is getting behind MP Gord Johns’ private member’s bill calling for a new approach to the opioid epidemic. (Black Press file photo)
Cumberland’s council backs Johns’ private member’s bill on opioids

Work has started on the Cypress Gardens seniors affordable living project at 1582 Balmoral Ave in Comox. Inset - artist’s rendition of the project. Photos by Terry Farrell
Comox affordable housing project breaks ground

The Blues Band (top), John Boutte (middle left), Ferron (middle right), Jr. Gone Wild (bottom left) and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will all be at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer, July 8-10, at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Photos supplied.
Vancouver Island MusicFest starts rolling out 2022 performers

The Comox Valley Record is launching Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Comox Valley Record launches Off The Page podcast