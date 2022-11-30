(Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season

Schools closed in several districts, freezing temperatures tonight, some flurries possible

Vancouver Islanders are travelling under mostly sunny skies today after the passing of the first snowfall of the season disrupted life Tuesday.

Rain replaced snow across most of the region overnight and snowfall warnings have been lifted for Vancouver Island as temperatures climb above freezing.

School was cancelled Wednesday at Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo and Parksvile campuses and all North Island College campuses. The Campbell River, Comox Valley, Pacific Rim and Nanaimo-Ladysmith school districts are closed. Qualicum is open but the buses are not running.

BC Hydro lists about 10,000 customers still without power on the Island, the majority of those in the North Island region.

DriveBC is urging caution due to winter conditions, but lists no major weather-related disruptions.

Environment Canada warned that frigid temperatures will return overnight Wednesday into Thursday, potentially creating more slick conditions. Flurries are possible in some locations as temperatures hover around freezing, but significant accumulations are unlikely.

The weekend is expected to be sunny along the east coast of the Island, with periods of rain Saturday in the Greater Victoria area.

