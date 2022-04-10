Vancouver Island man sentenced to time served, probation after weapons charges

The 25-year-old Qualicum Beach man who police report pointed a firearm at a person and bear-sprayed another last summer was sentenced Wednesday in Nanaimo to time served and two years probation.

Clayton Solberg was arrested in August 2021 and was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to a release issued by Oceanside RCMP, police received two separate reports involving the same vehicle on Aug. 24. In the first incident, a report that the driver of a black Honda Civic had pointed a firearm at a member of the public while stopped at an intersection in Parksville; and in the second incident, another member of the public was confronted on the orange bridge in Parksville and was sprayed with bear spray by the driver of the black Honda.

READ MORE: RCMP, BCHP work together as Qualicum Beach man, 25, charged with assault with a weapon

Later the same day, a BC Highway Patrol officer clocked a black Honda doing 128 km/h in a 90 km/h zone along Highway 19. In pursuit, the officer encountered a collision that involved the same black Honda. The officer was able to determine the identity of the driver and linked the vehicle’s licence plates to the two earlier reports of assault with a weapon.

After the driver, Solberg, was arrested, police found evidence of the two prior weapons offences and a partially consumed bottle of liquor in the vehicle. Following a mandatory breath sample, which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading, he received a 90-day driving prohibition due to failing the roadside breath test and was issued a violation ticket for speeding.

Court documents showed Solberg pleaded guilty on Dec. 6, 2021. He also received a five-year prohibition on possession of firearms.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultParksvilleRCMP