Vancouver Island motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

While summer weather may still be in the air, winter is fast approaching, and Road Safety at Work is reminding motorists that means it’s time to put your winter tires on.

B.C.’s winter tire requirements kick in on Oct. 1, making winter tires mandatory on many of the province’s highways.

Winter tires are designed to provide better traction and stopping ability than summer tires when driving in cold temperatures and on wet, snowy, and icy roads.

Winter tires meet legal requirements when they bear either the M+S or three-peaked/mountain symbol on them, and are in good condition with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth. Three-peaked/mountain-rated tires outperform M+S rated tires when the temperatures reach 7 C or lower.

