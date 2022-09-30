Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

The tire requirements apply to travellers on the Malahat and Highway 14

While summer weather may still be in the air, winter is fast approaching, and Road Safety at Work is reminding motorists that means it’s time to put your winter tires on.

B.C.’s winter tire requirements kick in on Oct. 1, making winter tires mandatory on many of the province’s highways.

Winter tires are designed to provide better traction and stopping ability than summer tires when driving in cold temperatures and on wet, snowy, and icy roads.

Winter tires meet legal requirements when they bear either the M+S or three-peaked/mountain symbol on them, and are in good condition with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth. Three-peaked/mountain-rated tires outperform M+S rated tires when the temperatures reach 7 C or lower.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DrivingGreater VictoriaSnowTiresWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. survivor recounts how residential school cost him his teeth and so much more
Next story
Canada matching more donations for Pakistan flood aid, will raise cap to $5M

Just Posted

Evelyn Voyageur is an Elder-In-Residence at North Island College Comox Valley campus. Photo courtesy NIC
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is much more than a holiday, says Comox Valley elder

The Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock team poses with honourary member Alyanna Stokes, before she hops into the lead car to take the team to Valley View School, where Alyanna is in Grade 5. Alyanna is a cancer survivor. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Tour De Rock pedals through the Comox Valley

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo
RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

School District 71 office
Courtenay school board trustee candidate distributing anti-SOGI material

Pop-up banner image