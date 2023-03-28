Vancouver Island police join regimental march to honour fallen Edmonton officers

Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (VicPD/Twitter)Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (VicPD/Twitter)
Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (Oak Bay police/Twitter)Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (Oak Bay police/Twitter)
Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (VicPD/Twitter)Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (VicPD/Twitter)
Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (Saanich police/Twitter)Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (Saanich police/Twitter)

Vancouver Island police officers are showing solidarity by attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

They were among the officers attending the March 27 service in Alberta and shared condolences online ahead of the regimental funeral and celebration of life for Edmonton Police Service Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan. Ryan, with 5.5 years of service, and Jordan, with 8.5 years of service, were fatally injured while responding to a call March 16.

Edmonton Police Service said it has received an outpouring of support from the public and those wishing to send a message of condolence can email lineofduty@edmontonpolice.ca. Condolences and kind words will be shared with the fallen members’ families, friends and colleagues.

RELATED: Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to family dispute

RELATED: Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to call

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaPolice

Previous story
Shattered: Catholic community of L’Arche confronts its founder’s lies
Next story
Budget 2023: Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double

Just Posted

After the walk, people are encouraged to gather in a circle to reflect and share their own stories in a safe space. They leave one seat open to represent those lost to the drug crisis. Photo submitted
NIC, Comox Valley Community Foundation partnering with Walk With Me

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Comox Valley Kickers lock Craig Whiley (in red) jumping in the lineout, in the game against the Nanaimo Hornets. Photo by Olivia Kellinghusen
Comox Valley Kickers rugby teams finish regular season with games in Nanaimo

Make sure you know what type of clematis you have before attempting to prune it. Photo by John Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Pruning clematis, and an anniversary

Pop-up banner image