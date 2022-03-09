Nanaimo RCMP hope someone will find and return an envelope containing several thousand dollars that a 71-year-old man lost last week. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP hope someone will find and return an envelope containing several thousand dollars that a 71-year-old man lost last week. (File photo)

Vancouver Island senior loses envelope stuffed with cash

Nanaimo RCMP help 71-year-old spread word after he misplaced several thousand dollars

RCMP say a Nanaimo senior is hoping for a miracle after losing an envelope that contained several thousand dollars.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the 71-year-old man who lost the money believes he misplaced it March 3-4.

The man told police he had withdrawn the cash from a local bank and recalls placing the money in an envelope, which he put in a jacket pocket. He told investigators he took several taxis on the days in question and has called both taxi companies, but to date, nothing has been turned in.

“The victim realizes it’s a shot in the dark but he is hoping that a good Samaritan found his money and will do the right thing and turn it in to the local RCMP detachment,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the lost money is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-7936.

READ ALSO: More money found in Nanaimo the same day another stash of cash was found

READ ALSO: Large sum of money found in Nanaimo shopping mall


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
B.C. researcher working to develop world’s first syphilis vaccine after case spike
Next story
Cowichan pickets could mark start of rotating Vancouver Island library job action

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Emergency Program opened a warming centre at the CVRD Civic Room in December. File photo
Comox Valley temporary warming centre served 370 people

Huband students were all hearts for Habitat for Humanity with a recent Valentine’s Day fundraiser. Photo by Yana Dimitrova
Comox Valley school raises more than $1,200 for Habitat for Humanity

Dr. Serhy Yekelchyk is the featured guest on Off The Page, a professor of European history with expertise in Ukraine, Russia and the history of the Soviet Union at the University of Victoria. Facebook Photo
Off The Page podcast: A look at the invasion of Ukraine

Singer Shakura S’Aida and her colleagues will be singing and playing the blues as the Friday fest headliner. Photo by Cecile Laroche-Coignet
All-star blues women to headline Vancouver Island MusicFest on first night