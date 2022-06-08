Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry nails audition at America’s Got Talent

Jacksun Fryer, left and Carlow Rush, Funkanometry, performed on America’s Got Talent the night of June 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

The big “X” on the America’s Got Talent stage marked the spot for Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dance duo Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush last night.

Fryer and Rush, from Nanaimo and Duncan respectively, didn’t miss their cue with a two-minute audition performance Tuesday, June 7. Their debut on the talent competition show wowed the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, with their choreography to September by Earth, Wind and Fire and Rick James’ Super Freak.

Funkanometry built a huge following on TikTok, but Klum said, following the performance she worried if their routine would translate to a large stage and venue.

“When you look on TikTok you have this tiny little screen and now you have this gigantic space and will it translate?” Klum said. “But I think it worked. I really liked it.”

Cowell said his only complaint with the performance was that it wasn’t long enough, but that he thought it was fun and original.

“It was fun. It was young. It was modern. It was fantastic,” said Vergara.

Mandel said the performance was good “on so many levels.”

“You’re in sync together. Your faces and your acting and you’re little story-telling worked and, also, the choice of music,” Mandel said. “I would like to start off with the first ‘yes.’”

Cowell, Klum and Vergara followed suit, sending the duo to the next round of the competition.

