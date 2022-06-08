Jacksun Fryer, left and Carlow Rush, Funkanometry, performed on America’s Got Talent the night of June 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

Jacksun Fryer, left and Carlow Rush, Funkanometry, performed on America’s Got Talent the night of June 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry nails audition at America’s Got Talent

Two-minute audition grabs unanimous ‘yes’ from judges

The big “X” on the America’s Got Talent stage marked the spot for Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dance duo Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush last night.

Fryer and Rush, from Nanaimo and Duncan respectively, didn’t miss their cue with a two-minute audition performance Tuesday, June 7. Their debut on the talent competition show wowed the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, with their choreography to September by Earth, Wind and Fire and Rick James’ Super Freak.

Funkanometry built a huge following on TikTok, but Klum said, following the performance she worried if their routine would translate to a large stage and venue.

“When you look on TikTok you have this tiny little screen and now you have this gigantic space and will it translate?” Klum said. “But I think it worked. I really liked it.”

Cowell said his only complaint with the performance was that it wasn’t long enough, but that he thought it was fun and original.

“It was fun. It was young. It was modern. It was fantastic,” said Vergara.

Mandel said the performance was good “on so many levels.”

“You’re in sync together. Your faces and your acting and you’re little story-telling worked and, also, the choice of music,” Mandel said. “I would like to start off with the first ‘yes.’”

Cowell, Klum and Vergara followed suit, sending the duo to the next round of the competition.

RELATED: Funkanometry dances way onto ‘America’s Got Talent’


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtsDanceEntertainmentMovies and TV

Previous story
B.C. piloting fire dashboard to help identify communities most at-risk of blazes

Just Posted

Assessments were up around the north of Vancouver Island. File photo
Cumberland’s home market still hotter than most in region

Laila Trogneux-Goosen is a Comox Valley resident and the winner for achievement in snort laughing from the 2022 World Laughing Championships held virtually May 1. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Off The Page podcast: A Winning Laugh with Laila Trogneux-Goosen

Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted
Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay man

Scientists have noted an increased prevalence of breast cancer and brain tumours amongst people living with long-term exposure to air pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion engines. ADOBE STOCK IMAGES
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: Air pollution is detrimental to everyone