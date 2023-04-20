A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police promise upgrades to psychological testing following Chan inquest

Witnesses testified Const. Nicole Chan felt taken advantage of while she was severely depressed

The Vancouver Police Department is promising to upgrade psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.

The pledges are in a report detailing how the department says it plans to implement eight recommendations from an inquest into the suicide death of Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan in 2019.

The report is expected to be formally presented to the police board this afternoon.

It also includes a promise to improve human resources training and update the department’s respectful workplace policy to recognize rumours and gossip as an example of unprofessional behaviour.

An inquest jury earlier this year heard that before Chan died she’d had relationships with two senior officers and accused one of them of extorting her to continue a sexual relationship.

Witnesses testified Chan was anxious about workplace rumours and felt that she had been taken advantage of while she was severely depressed.

READ MORE: Jury makes 12 recommendations following inquest into Vancouver officer’s suicide

InquestVancouver police

Previous story
Comox Valley resort finalist in provincial accommodation awards
Next story
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike

Just Posted

Big Little Lions - the popular roots duo of Paul Otten and Helen Austin - have had to relaunch their Facebook page, after their original page was hacked and taken over by an unknown third party.
Comox Valley music duo Big Little Lions victims of elaborate Facebook hack

District Deputy Grand Master Ewart Cameron (left) and Grand Master of BC & Yukon, Ken Overy flank Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells at the recent celebration. Photo supplied
Courtenay Masonic Lodge celebrates 100 years in current location

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney requested a name change to her riding on April 20. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP wants to change North Island-Powell River riding name in spirit of reconciliation

The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo
Comox Valley resort finalist in provincial accommodation awards

Pop-up banner image