Vanier brothers receive $80,000 worth of scholarships

Two G.P. Vanier Secondary brothers will have a significant amount of their post-secondary studies paid for thanks to a major scholarship worth $40,0000 respectively.

Loki and Cain Tipton both received Beedie Luminaries awards – a scholarship for 140 Grade 12 students that recognize academic readiness and resiliency created by Ryan Beedie for his foundation.

The Beedie Luminaries scholarship program supports students who demonstrate strong academic potential, are involved in their communities, and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism. The scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing post-secondary education.

This year’s Grade 12 recipients come from 81 high schools in 30 communities, with 38 per cent being the first in their immediate family to pursue post-secondary education and 55 per cent coming from single-parent or legal guardian families.

“(When I found out) it was a reassuring moment – I was shocked and had a swing of emotions,” explained Loki who along with his brother, is planning on attending the University of British Columbia. “It’s really nice to know we don’t have to worry about money as much, but I’ll still be working.”

Cain explained he found out prior to his brother getting a phone call from the foundation, but felt more relieved after Loki received a call only a few days later.

He explained the scholarship caught his attention as part of the process was describing challenges students had to overcome. For him, motivation was a significant challenge throughout school as he was working through epilepsy.

“I was losing a bunch of motivation but I kept on pushing through,” he added.

Both brothers thank their parents and teachers for their successes, including band teacher Regan Livingstone, improv teacher Lori Mazey, biology teacher Kristin MacKinnon and physics teacher Jason Arsenault.

To date, the Beedie Luminaries has awarded 487 scholarships to students across the province.



