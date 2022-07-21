G.P. Vanier grad Rebecca Jungwirth is heading to the University of Victoria with a little help from the Comox Valley Record. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Vanier grad picks up Record bursary for UVic

Rebecca Jungwirth is the first of three students set to receive the busary

G.P. Vanier grad Rebecca Jungwirth is heading to the University of Victoria with a little help from the Comox Valley Record.

On July 19, Jungwirth received a bursary from the newspaper for $500 as part of the Record’s Best & Brightest supplement which published in June and featured 12 graduating students selected by their respective high schools within the Comox Valley.

Jungwirth is the first of three students set to receive the bursary; she is planning on studying midwifery at UVic.


G.P. Vanier grad Rebecca Jungwirth is heading to the University of Victoria with a little help from the Comox Valley Record. Photo by Erin Haluschak
