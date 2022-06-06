A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

Vernon nurse handed 6-month suspension for inappropriate access to medical records

Michael Wood also accused of disrespectful behaviour, not working scheduled hours

A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months by the provincial nursing regulatory board.

A consent agreement between Michael Wood and the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) was approved Thursday, June 2, to address practice issues that happened between January and October 2019.

The issues relate to Wood accessing medical records of individuals with whom he had no professional nursing relationship or reason to access their files; not documenting all client interactions; not working scheduled hours; displaying disrespectful behaviour toward colleagues; and failure to follow workplace mileage requirements.

Wood voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit/condition on their practice. Besides the six-month registration suspension, he also agreed to a public reprimand; being the sole registered nurse on duty for a period of six months; working in a supervisory role or teaching students for one year; direct supervision of his nursing practice for three months; remedial education in ethics, respectful workplace, documentation, professional standards, and privacy and confidentiality.

The college’s inquiry committee says it’s satisfied the terms will protect the public.

BCCNM is the college empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing, and midwifery. This includes registered nurses (RNs), nurse practitioners (NPs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs), and registered midwives (RMs).

Only BCCNM nurse registrants are authorized to use the title “nurse,” and only BCCNM midwife registrants are authorized to use the title “midwife,” while practising their respective professions in B.C.

