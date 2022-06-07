The Victoria Hospitals Foundation removed a tweet about Dr. Bonnie Henry winning a public lottery prize after it received hateful online comments. Their Facebook post (pictured) remains up. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation/Facebook) The Victoria Hospitals Foundation removed a tweet about Dr. Bonnie Henry winning a public lottery prize after it received hateful online comments. Their Facebook post (pictured) remains up. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation/Facebook)

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation removed a tweet about Dr. Bonnie Henry winning a public lottery prize after it received hateful online comments. Their Facebook post (pictured) remains up. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation/Facebook) The Victoria Hospitals Foundation removed a tweet about Dr. Bonnie Henry winning a public lottery prize after it received hateful online comments. Their Facebook post (pictured) remains up. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation/Facebook)

Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes

Henry won the bikes in a randomly-selected public lottery fundraiser

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation removed a tweet Friday (June 3) about Dr. Bonnie Henry winning a fundraiser lottery prize, after the post fuelled a significant amount of online hate.

Numerous people suggested the draw for two e-bikes was rigged or that Henry winning represented a conflict of interest, but the charity foundation said the winner was randomly selected out of 4,226 tickets by a computer application.

They released a statement outlining the specifics of their lottery process June 4 in hopes of quelling any public theories.

“VHF does not discriminate against any eligible community member who wishes to participate in our public lotteries. As clearly stated on our website and social media platforms, all draws are random. We are not permitted to redraw if we are not satisfied with the outcome of a draw,” the statement read.

While we understand that some community members are disheartened by the outcome of this draw, we remain assured that all proper protocols were followed and executed.”

They added that Henry is not an employee of the foundation.

Tweeting about their decision to remove the intial post on Friday, the foundation said it fuelled too much unnecessary hate.

“This year we’ve seen our online community either love healthcare workers, or vilify them. After so much, like anything in life, you can choose to walk away if it’s not serving a purpose. And that’s what we have chosen to do,” they tweeted.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbialotterypublic healthVictoria Hospitals Foundation

Previous story
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza
Next story
Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Just Posted

Justin Smith of Courtenay was last heard from on May 27, 2022. Photo submitted
Police seeking help to locate 40-year-old Courtenay man

Scientists have noted an increased prevalence of breast cancer and brain tumours amongst people living with long-term exposure to air pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion engines. ADOBE STOCK IMAGES
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: Air pollution is detrimental to everyone

Angie Prescott, manager of Courtenay Community Programs for the John Howard Society of North Island, Courtenay Coun. Doug Hillian, and Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard at the newly-opened Foundry Comox Valley. The facility for youth, located at 575 10 Street in Courtenay, officially opened on Monday, June 6. Photo supplied.
Facility to support youth struggling with mental health and substance use opens in the Comox Valley

The Isfeld Ice 2022 rugby team won silver at the BC high school rugby championships in Abbotsford. Pictured, right to left; back row - Mimi Appelbe, Patrick Parisi, Aislyn Seib, Larissa Spain, Shayla Stigant, Emma Grootendorst, Katie Hartig, Ava Perkins, Teresa Pianigiani, Sara Banks, Jessica Postle, Andrew Stigant, Sienna Stigant, Geoff Postle. Front Row-Jolene Murphy, Hanna Langhelt, Annika Newman, Sarah Messsana, Adriana Pastor, Olivia Jean, Ella Trentini, Keira Trevor, Anna Purich, Alex Vinzenz, Ella Wilson
Isfeld Ice win silver at BC High School girls’ rugby championships