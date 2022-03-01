Victoria city council will vote March 3 on whether to cut ties with one of their twin cities, Khabarovsk, Russia. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria city council will vote March 3 on whether to cut ties with one of their twin cities, Khabarovsk, Russia. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria considers suspending ties with twin city in Russia

Coun. Stephen Andrew bringing motion to council March 3

Victoria city council will vote Thursday on whether to suspend its relationship with its twin city in Khabarovsk, Russia.

The idea of twin cities, or sister cities, was thought up by U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, with the goal of building bonds between different people and cultures around the world. Victoria’s twin cities include Napier, New Zealand; Suzhou, China; Morioka, Japan; and Khabarovsk, Russia.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Couns. Stephen Andrew, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, and Geoff Young are calling on council to temporarily cut ties with Khabarovsk.

“I think it really is a strong message for the Ukrainian-Canadian community in Greater Victoria that we stand with them,” Andrew told Black Press Media.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Vancouver Island group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings

He said at the municipal level there are few concrete steps available to aid in stopping the war, but that he hopes if the city suspends ties with Khabarovsk it will add to the global pressure against Russia.

If the war continues, Andrew said he will consider bringing forward a new motion to permanently end their relationship. Victoria and Khabarovsk have been twin cities since May 1990.

Council will vote on the suspension at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting.

READ ALSO: B.C. politicians push stronger efforts for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City CouncilCity of VictoriaRussiaUkraineVictoria

Previous story
Man in custody following fatal downtown Victoria stabbing
Next story
Central Alberta student wins 2022 Orange Shirt Day design contest

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott connects with a citizen shortly after he raises the Ukrainian flag Feb. 28 in front of town hall to show solidarity with the country. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Comox Valley Ukrainian community planning rally

There are many “homemade” solutions to rid yourself of a rabbit problem in your garden, but Leslie Cox questions the practicality of some of those solutions. She chooses to let nature take its course. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Dealing with a pest in the garden

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships

Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship