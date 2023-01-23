Kaela Mehl successfully overturned her first-degree murder conviction in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 23. (Submitted file photo)

Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder

Kaela Mehl successfully appealed her first-degree murder conviction

Sentencing is underway for a Victoria woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of her daughter.

Kaela Janine Mehl appeared in person Monday (Jan. 23) in Victoria and pleaded guilty to killing her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham. Mehl was released from custody in July 2021 after successfully appealing a 2017 conviction on the basis of juror bias.

With the guilty plea, the court immediately began sentencing submissions, starting with Crown counsel.

An agreed statement of fact, signed by Mehl that morning, outlined how Mehl and Daniel Cunningham married in November 2011 and Charlotte was born on March 29, 2014.

The marriage broke down in 2015.

The court heard several recordings of interactions between Mehl and Cunningham during child exchanges, including one where Charlotte is heard in the background. Family in the courtroom offered each other small gestures of condolence at the sound of Charlotte’s voice.

Mehl, seated facing the judge, visibly reacted to the sounds of her daughter.

Sentencing submissions are expected to take the day.

More to come…

