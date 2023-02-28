Victoria police looking for man suspected of kicking dog in altercation with tourists

Tourists were on Government Street when the encounter with stranger occurred

VicPD released images of a suspect reportedly kicking a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect after two tourists reported that a stranger kicked their dog and got physical with them on Saturday night.

The couple, who are visiting from another country, told police they left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 25 when the man kicked their dog. The stranger then got into a physical altercation with one of the tourists, VicPD said.

The couple said they then told the man to stay away and called police as the suspect argued with them, before he left the scene heading south. Neither the couple nor their dog needed medical treatment, but police said they were shaken from the encounter.

A CCTV camera captured the incident and police released images from that footage on Monday (Feb. 27).

VicPD looks to identify and find the suspect, who’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 25 to 35 years old.

The man is said to be 6’2” with a heavy build and dark brown hair, that’s thinning at the crown. He was wearing a blue and black plaid hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark puffy vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

