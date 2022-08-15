VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)
BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)
BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)

Roughly 1,000 of an estimated 33,000 B.C. public service employees have stationed themselves at picket lines across B.C., as part of the first phase of job action amid breakdowns in bargaining with the Public Service Agency.

At the Delta Distribution Centre, dozens could be seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) with signs in hand.

While retail liquor and cannabis stores are not part of this phase of job action, the BCGEU said in a statement earlier Monday that select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres are – specifically Richmond, Delta, Burnaby and Kamloops locations.

The contract between the BCGEU and the Public Service Agency expired April 1 and there have been sporadic talks since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would “not be fruitful.”

Union president Stephanie Smith has said wage protection is the top concern of her members as inflation climbs dramatically.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protestProvincial Government

Previous story
Reservation system crashes as drivers face hours-long waits at BC Ferries
Next story
Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope

Just Posted

The accused in the June 2019 shooting incident in the area of the Coffee Love Bug shop was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court Friday. Record file photo
Courtenay shooting suspect sentenced in court to five years

Dane Kerluck heads through a corner in Nantes, France at the UCI World BMX Championships. Photo courtesy Jason Kerluck
Campbell Riverite has good performance at BMX world championships in France

The garlic sellers will have their wagons overflowing with cloves and scapes, and there will be other seasonal produce such as jams, spirits and baked goods to choose from as well. Photo submitted
Garlic Fest returns to Merville

Montreal’s classical phenomenon, Duo Cordelia, is coming to Courtenay for one night only, Aug. 26 at the Old Church Theatre. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre expands its repertoire with classical concert