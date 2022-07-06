A live streaming video facing the intersection of Pandora and Store streets captured the moment a cyclist was struck by a truck July 5. (Swans/Youtube)

A live streaming video facing the intersection of Pandora and Store streets captured the moment a cyclist was struck by a truck July 5. (Swans/Youtube)

VIDEO: Cyclist hit by large truck in downtown Victoria

The cyclist escaped with non-life-threatening injuries

A cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit and nearly run over by a commercial truck that appeared to run a red light on Tuesday.

A live streaming video facing the intersection of Pandora and Store streets captured the incident.

Minutes before noon, a cyclist is seen awaiting their light at the northwest corner of the intersection. After the light turns red for southbound drivers on Store Street, a white sedan turns right onto Pandora Street and is followed by the commercial truck. The intersection has a posted sign advising drivers not to turn right on a red light.

As the cyclist started to proceed south in the bike lane, they were hit by the turning truck and appeared to get caught near the vehicle’s rear passenger side wheels as they fall to the ground.

“Once they realized the danger they were in, they took immediate action which takes them out of the path of the truck’s tires and likely saved their life,” Victoria police spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in an email to Black Press Media.

Pedestrians and other cyclists then rush to the hit biker’s aid as the truck stops. Osoko said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

While the pedestrian and cyclist traffic lights aren’t visible in the video, the cyclist hit, other bikers and another pedestrian started to enter the intersection moments after the light turns red for Store Street drivers.

Police are investigating the incident and said they can’t speak to fault or any tickets at this time.

READ: New bike valet program opens in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Off The Page: Hanging onto Valley history with the Tree of the Year
Next story
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

Just Posted

Project coordinator Paul Nash talks about water quality on a recent tour of the wastewater plant site in Cumberland. Record file photo
Cumberland hopes grants will offset wastewater work

Balfe Martin Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities is making the most of the Comox Bike Co YANA Ride fundraiser by offering to double ALL donations over $100 from July 5-15. Photo submitted
YANA Ride donation doubler hopes to raise $10,000 in 10 days

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser
Comox Valley RCMP reports fatality after man is run over on Ryan Road

The CVRD has hired a new chief financial officer. Record file photo
Comox Valley Regional District hires new CFO