VIDEO: Lower Mainland train-truck crash kills one

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)
Police, firefighters, and paramedics were all on scene of a reported fatal crash involving a train, a semi, and an SUV on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the News)

A collision between a truck and a train on the tracks in Maple Ridge late this afternoon has claimed a life.

Emergency crews were called to a railway crossing in Whonnock, at 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway, just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon, to discover a semi-trailer truck had been struck by a passing freight train.

Witnesses on scene said the force of the crash caused the trailer from the semi swing around and pin an SUV under. That vehicle was believed to be sitting at the crossing.

A woman driver was reportedly trapped inside.

RECENT NEWS: Two charged after brandishing knife in Easter Walmart robbery

Firefighters used the jaws of life to free her, and despite extensive life-saving measures, the woman was declared dead at the scene according to the witness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), as well as the BC Coroners Service are expected to be on scene much of the night, investigating the accident.

• More information as it comes available

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentMaple Ridge

Previous story
Video shows boxing legend Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Just Posted

Dr. Jonathan Reggler is asking Comox council for a moratorium on high density and large residential builds until a Valley-wide plan is enacted to bring more family doctors to the area. File photo
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage

Raida Bolton was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award at the April 20 Strathcona Sunrise Rotary meeting. Photo by Christy Woods
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society

The provincial government as invested in 182 additional childcare spaces in the Comox Valley. Stock image metrocreatve
Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

Another barge being towed into Union Bay Tuesday night. Photo supplied
Shipbreaking continues in Union Bay despite injunction