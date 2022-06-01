A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning (June 1).

Video posted on online forum Reddit shows a man holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

The victim can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to leave on a motorcycle before he lies down on the street with his hands out.

Police say the man was arrested, and more details will soon be released.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsCrimeVancouver

Previous story
Jeneece Place-style patient family accommodations proposed for Nanaimo hospital
Next story
Comox Valley man found not criminally responsible for gun incident

Just Posted

A man arrested for an altercation with an SPCA officer involving a gun was deemed not criminally responsible in Courtenay Provincial Court on May 31. Record file pic
Comox Valley man found not criminally responsible for gun incident

A school class gets set to depart on a School Cycling Program training session. Photo courtesy SD71
Comox Valley school district cycling program teaches students how to ride safely

Siobhan Clayton recently put a call out on social media seeking a living donor for a kidney. She and her husband are the next guests on the Record’s weekly podcast, Off The Page. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Seeking a kidney donor with Siobhan Clayton

A Comox Valley man was sentenced in provincial court May 30 for child pornography possession and distribution. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Courtenay man sentenced six months for child porn possession